It just wasn’t for them! Dancing With the Stars’ Alan Bersten briefly opened up about his short-lived romance with season 27 partner Alexis Ren in a new interview on Thursday, April 4.

“She is a beautiful person, in and out, but, that didn’t end up so well,” the professional dancer, 24, told Jana Kramer on an episode of her “Whine Down” podcast when asked his feelings on the 22-year-old model’s revealing Instagram pictures.

“We met on the show, and you know, that is her whole career … she is a social media influencer, how could I tell her whether she should post something or not?” Bersten continued. “You know, that’s not my duty as a boyfriend. I personally am a super private person.”

Last month, the athlete opened up to Us Weekly about where he and Ren stand following their breakup. “I haven’t spoken to her in awhile. I’m not gonna lie. I’m gonna be honest,” Bersten said. “No more showmances for me. I’m done!”

Bersten and Ren were linked during season 27 of the reality dance competition in 2018 when they were partnered together. Though the former Maxim covergirl was quick to speak out about her feelings for the So You Think You Can Dance alum, it wasn’t until later that the pair exchanged an onscreen kiss.

“I do have feelings for you,” Bersten told Ren at the time. “And I really feel like I am falling for you.” However, shortly after the two came in fourth place, cryptic social media posts began to flood their pages.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in December that Bersten and Ren had officially split. “She’s in Japan working and he’s going on tour in a couple of weeks, but they are still talking and still consider each other friends,” a source told Us at the time. “They aren’t in the same country for a while, which makes a relationship hard, but they are open to whatever the future might hold.”

