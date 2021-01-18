It’s his birthday, he can do what he wants to! Dwyane Wade chose to celebrate his 39th year in a very unique way.

The former Miami Heat player, whose birthday was on Sunday, January 17, took to Instagram the next day to share a fully nude pic of himself. Wade hid behind his wife, Gabrielle Union, who smiled while posing in a robe.

“Birthday behavior,” the retired athlete captioned the pic. “39 is already looking up.”

Union, 48, has worked to make her love’s birthday feel extra special amid the coronavirus quarantine. On Sunday, the Being Mary Jane alum shared a video montage filled with sentimental moments of the pair and their family over the years.

“Happy Birthday baby 🖤 You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon,” she captioned the clip set to “Find Someone Like You” by Snoh Aalegra. “I love loving you. 39🔥🔥🖤 🖤 😜 😜 .”

The week before Wade’s milestone, Union surprised the Illinois native with a 1988 Mercedes Benz convertible. He shared a video of the former America’s Got Talent judge leading him outside to the special gift.

“One week before I turn 39 and @gabunion has already started with the surprises 😃 😎 ,” he captioned the video. “She just raised the bar👀 😍✌🏾.”

The Bad Boys II star also celebrated the sweet moment by sharing a family photo in which the couple and their children posed in front of the white vehicle.

Wade and Union have been married since 2014 and share one 2-year-old daughter, Kavvia. She is also a stepmom to Wade’s three other children — two from his marriage to Siohvaughn Funches and one from his relationship with Aja Metoyer.

The Think Like a Man actress recently opened up about how being in quarantine has impacted the longtime couple’s relationship. “It has been hard during the quarantine because we are in the same space,” she said on Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind With Taraji, in December 2020. “I have not been home in any kind of consistent way since I have been an adult. So just getting to know my husband, which sounds crazy. I was like, ‘Oh, every day, every day you’re going to be here? I guess this is healthy.’ I just feel a little more naked, exposed, because I’m just on Zoom with the therapist.”