Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have wed one month after confirming their engagement.

Photos shared online reveal that the couple tied the knot in Hungary — where Palvin, 29, is from — over the weekend. On Monday, July 17, Pop Crave’s Twitter page shared several pictures of Sprouse, 30, and Palvin walking down the aisle. In the snaps, Palvin donned a simple and chic wedding gown while Sprouse wore a classic black tux at what appeared to be a church.

A priest and Dylan’s brother, Cole Sprouse, can be seen walking behind the newlyweds in one image, while another pic shows the pair joyfully celebrating by themselves as they made their way outside the venue.

While the pair have yet to comment on the nuptials, they confirmed they were planning to exchange vows in Hungary.

“I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up and the places I went to,” Palvin gushed to V Magazine in June. “I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.”

One month before Dylan and Palvin’s ceremony, the model confirmed the duo had been engaged for months.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be 👰🏻‍♀️,” she captioned a snap from her and Dylan’s joint V Magazine cover shoot via Instagram in June.

The twosome — who began dating in June 2018 — donned traditional wedding day attire and posed in front of a cake. Dylan explained in the interview — which was conducted by his brother — that he had asked the model to marry him back in September 2022. However, he wanted to wait to share the news with the world.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” he said at the time. “What we wanted to do with Stephen and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We’re playing with the idea of perception.”

Palvin, for her part, agreed with her partner’s sentiment and was happy that they could share the exciting news on their own terms.

“I mean, a man has time to prepare for the proposal — Dylan kept the ring for seven months before he asked the question — but for me, it was right then and there,” she recalled. “I knew since we started dating that I want to marry him, but it’s a big decision.”

Prior to the photo shoot, rumors swirled that the duo were already taking the next step in their relationship. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Palvin had been referring to Dylan as her fiancé. “They keep details of their personal life private,” an insider exclusively revealed, noting, “They’ve talked about getting married and having kids soon.”