A little privacy. Official E! cameras did not film Khloé Kardashian giving birth to her first child, a baby girl, with Tristan Thompson, mulitple source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

One source adds that the 33-year-old new mom has been “on hiatus” from filming and production for Keeping Up With the Kardashians was not in Cleveland on Thursday, April 12, or Friday, April 13. The insider also notes that it is possible that Khloé’s family, including Kris Jenner and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, all of whom Us Weekly confirmed were present for the birth of Khloé’s daughter on Thursday, may have filmed the birth on their iPhones or on handheld cameras as has happened in the past.

A second source tells Us that the Revenge Body host has not been filming for the past few weeks.

“Filming is currently underway, but Khloe hadn’t been filming since she went to Cleveland ahead of the birth. She just wanted to have those few weeks of no cameras around,” the source explains.

“Yes, the cheating scandal will be dealt with, no one knows how yet,” the source continues, referring to the news that Thompson, 27, cheated on Khloé with multiple women throughout her pregnancy.

A third insider tells Us that cameras were rolling in Los Angeles as other Kardashian family members learned of Thompson’s infidelity. (The Daily Mail first broke the news on Tuesday, April 10, that the NBA star had been unfaithful to Khloé. Us Weekly confirmed on Friday that Thompson has been cheating on the Strong Looks Better Naked author since at least November with a woman named Tania Joyce Benitah, who has even traveled to a different city to meet up with him.)

“Cameras were filming the cheating scandal in Los Angeles as Kim, Kris and Kourtney were receiving the news about Tristan’s cheating scandal. Khloe hadn’t been filming on her own in Cleveland,” the insider said, adding that the decision to use the footage or not “will be determined at a future time.”

E! has not yet announced when Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return for season 15.

