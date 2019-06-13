What a small world! Turns out Elin Nordegren’s boyfriend, Jordan Cameron, has a random connection to Kendall Jenner.

News broke on Thursday, June 13, that Tiger Woods’ ex-wife, 39, and the former professional football player, 30, are expecting their first child together. (The former nanny already shares Sam, 11, and Charlie, 10, with the golfer, 43, while the former professional football player, 30, has a son, Tristan, from a previous relationship.) This came one day after Nordegren debuted her baby bump at a soccer game in a black tank top and matching tights.

She and Cameron were reportedly living together ahead of the pregnancy reveal.

The former tight end’s sister, Brynn Cameron, shares two children with Blake Griffin. The former college basketball player, 32, and the Detroit Pistons player, 30, welcomed their son, Ford, in 2013. He became a big brother when their daughter, Finley, was born in 2016.

Brynn, 32, also shares Cole, who arrived in 2006, with her ex-boyfriend Matt Leinart.

In 2011, Griffin shouted out his “main man” Jordan in a YouTube video, calling him the “greatest tight end on the planet.”

The NBA player settled a palimony lawsuit with his ex-fiancée in January after she sued him for allegedly abandoning her and their kids to pursue a relationship with Jenner, 23. “Griffin had no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancée and the mother of his two children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner,” February 2018 court documents previously obtained by Us Weekly read. “Griffin cared more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and family man.”

The former couple, who split in July 2017, requested the court dismiss the “entire action of all parties and all cause of actions” earlier this year. By that time, Griffin and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had ended their relationship.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!