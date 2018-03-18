Elizabeth Hurley posted an update on her nephew Miles Hurley, who was stabbed in London earlier this month, revealing that he is still in a lot of pain and can hardly move.

“Wishing everyone a peaceful weekend,” she captioned a photo of herself holding a dove on Saturday, March 17. “Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew @mileshurley1 was viciously stabbed last week. His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering. My sister is an amazing mother and is looking after him and his friend- who was also stabbed. I have just reached India but am receiving updates throughout the day. We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me. More later xxxx”

As previously reported, the actress took to Instagram on March 10 to reveal that the 21-year-old model “was brutally attacked by four men in London” a couple of days earlier.

“He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood,” she continued. “A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.”

A Scotland Yard spokesperson told The Independent that the men got out of a car to attack Miles and his friend, who was discharged shortly after going to the hospital. There have been no arrests in the case.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!