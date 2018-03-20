Not giving up until she gets some answers. Elizabeth Hurley has been very vocal following news that her nephew Miles Hurley was stabbed earlier this month in London — and now she’s sharing a graphic look at his injury.

The 52-year-old Gossip Girl alum took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 20, to share a horrific photo of a wound that “just missed severing” Miles’ spine when he was “brutally attacked” just two weeks ago.

“This is what the knifemen did to my nephew’s back,” she captioned the pic of the the 21-year-old model’s gash. “If you think you know who they are, please call 0203 276 2603, ref 7495/8March. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously: 0800 555 111. Please RT.”

As previously reported, the actress first detailed the situation in an Instagram post on March 10, revealing that the police were in search of witnesses.

“My 21 year old nephew @mileshurley1 was brutally attacked by four men in London on Thursday night. He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood. A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived,” she wrote at the time. “The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.”

Hurley later updated fans and thanked them for their support in a lengthy post on Sunday, March 18, where she said that her nephew “remains in great pain and he can hardly move but he is slowly recovering.”

She added: “My sister is an amazing mother and is looking after him and his friend- who was also stabbed. I have just reached India but am receiving updates throughout the day. We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me. More later xxxx”

