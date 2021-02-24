While it might be hard for some to believe, there are people that are just now discovering Elizabeth Olsen’s connection to twins Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

The WandaVision star, 32, is one of the 34-year-old fashion designers’ younger sisters. The trio also have a big brother, Trent Olsen, as well as two younger half-siblings, Taylor Olsen and Jake Olsen.

While Elizabeth’s ties to the Full House alums might be common knowledge to many, there are still people who never knew of the familial connection.

“I was today years old when I realized that Elizabeth Olsen from the Avengers is related to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen,” one person tweeted, while a second user joked, “First you’re telling me that Elizabeth Olsen is related to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, next you’re gonna tell me that [Barack] Obama has a last name.”

A third person admitted that they “thought Elizabeth Olsen was one of the twins Mary-Kate and Ashley even though that’s clearly not her name,” noting that they “didn’t know they had another sister.” A fourth user wrote, “I will admit. I did not know Elizabeth Olsen is related to Mary-Kate and Ashley. Looking at it now. Not rlly [SIC] sure how I didn’t make the connection. Anyways.”

Though many fans were shocked by the “news,” several others voiced their confusion surrounding the so-called discovery. “They share the same surname, they look similar … and it’s not like Elizabeth is new to the acting scene, so you’ve had plenty of time to figure it out,” one user argued, as a second person pointed out, “People are really only now finding out that Elizabeth Olsen siblings are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as if they don’t all look the same??”

A third individual noted that they “realize that for a lot of young people, the twins were no longer relevant by the time they were born” and that Elizabeth “is the famous sister now.” Meanwhile, a fourth user wrote, “There’s no good reason to put other people down. However, finding out how many people didn’t know Elizabeth Olsen is Mary-Kate and Ashley’s sister has me really close and I think I need to step away from this app for a bit.”

On the fifth episode of Elizabeth’s wildly popular Disney+ series, WandaVision, there was a subtle reference to Mary-Kate and Ashley’s Full House. The episode’s opening sequence featured nods to the ’80s sitcom’s own theme by including a shot of Wanda (Elizabeth) running with her husband, Vision (Paul Bettany), and their children. The Marvel series’ opener also copied the picnic scene shown at the end of Full House’s intro.

The Avengers: Endgame actress, whose first acting credit was for Mary-Kate and Ashley’s How the West Was Fun movie, has often gushed about her relationship with her big sisters. In 2017, she shared the advice that the Elizabeth and James designers gave her about doing press interviews.

“I was not caring what I was saying [in interviews] because I’d assumed no one would read it,” the Martha Marcy May Marlene star told Modern Luxury at the time. “That’s when we’d have conversations. [Mary-Kate and Ashley] would say, ‘You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else].’ It’s all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do. They’re very tight-lipped — notoriously so.”

The Ingrid Goes West actress recently explained how being related to Mary-Kate and Ashley impacted her own acting career. “Nepotism is a thing and I’m very aware of it,” she told Grazia. “And of course, I’ve always wanted to do it alone.”