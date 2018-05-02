Ellen DeGeneres Accidentally Calls Jenna Dewan ‘Tatum’ on TV

Ellen DeGeneres quickly corrected herself after she introduced Jenna Dewan as Jenna Dewan Tatum on TV — even though she and Channing Tatum are no longer together.

The Step Up actress dropped by the daytime talk show with her World of Dance costars Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. DeGeneres blurted out “sorry” at the start of the show after the blunder and later directly spoke to Dewan about the mistake.

“I have to say, before we go to break, I’m so sorry,” the 60-year-old host said. “I introduced you and it was such a habit, and I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful for your daughter and the statements have been great. I apologize. I just have known both of you for so long, and I’m so used to saying…”

Dewan, 37, chimed in: “I know. Thank you. Honestly, thank you and everybody for all the love and support. It’s truly, so amazing. Thank you. It’s all love!” Lopez then pulled the mom of daughter Everly, 4, in for a hug.

The estranged couple announced on April 2 that they have split after nearly nine years of marriage. “We have something we would like to share … It feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts.’ So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” they continued. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Last month, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the pair are still living together despite the breakup.

