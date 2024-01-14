Ellen DeGeneres’ chicken is now getting the royal treatment at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home.

Alongside a snap of her chicken coop, DeGeneres, 65, shared that one of her chickens had to be relocated after suffering an injury — and pals Harry, 39, and Markle, 42, stepped in to give her feathered friend a new home.

“Sinkie’s leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed,” DeGeneres wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 13. “Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be.”

Harry and Markle have been pals with DeGeneres for years and even recently attended the comedian and wife Portia de Rossi’s surprise vow renewal in February 2023. The foursome have spent time together in Montecito, California, which they now all call home.

Since moving to California in 2020 and stepping down from their duties as senior royals, Harry and Markle have developed a passion for rescuing chickens and placing them in their coop, titled “Archie’s Chick Inn.” (The name is in honor of their eldest son Archie, 4. The pair also share daughter Lilibet, 2.)

Harry and Markle previously opened up about expanding their flock during a March 2021 CBS tell-all interview. “She’s always wanted chickens,” Harry said of his wife while giving a tour of their coop.

While the pair certainly have their hands full with their coop, Markle shared in October 2022 that she and Harry also have three other furry friends.

“I got three [dogs] in this house now, so we basically have five children,” she said during a conference call with WellChild Awards recipients. “I’ve got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy and we’ve got another rescue beagle called Mia. Between the three of them, they drudged around chasing the squirrels every day, but they are also emotional support dogs when they’re behaving.”

The Suits alum adopted her first dog, Bogart, in 2012 with the encouragement of none other than DeGeneres herself. (In 2017, Us Weekly confirmed that Bogart couldn’t join Markle in the U.K. when she moved to pursue a relationship with Harry.)

“[Bogart] is a little rescue mutt from SPOT in L.A. and is 9 months old. He’s adorable,” she previously told BuzzFeed in July 2013. “Ellen DeGeneres was there when I was looking at the time and told me I had to take him home. So I did.”