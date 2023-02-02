A royal affair! Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s surprise vow renewal included two royal faces on the guest list: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Portia surprised me at her birthday party by renewing our vows,” the former Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 65, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 2, sharing footage from the special day. “Thank you @KrisJenner for officiating and @BrandiCarlile for performing, and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday.”

In DeGeneres’ social media upload, the couple’s friends can be seen applauding the milestone. According to TMZ, the Duke of Sussex, 38, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, were among the invited guests.

The Australia native, 50, surprised DeGeneres — whom she first married in August 2008 — by turning her birthday party into a wedding celebration. De Rossi glided into their living room, wearing her original wedding gown as Brandi Carlile sang an acoustic rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” which left the Finding Dory star speechless. Kris Jenner, for her part, officiated the ceremony.

“Welcome to Portia’s birthday party and to the newest home of one of my favorite couples, two of my [BFFs] and the record-holders for the most homes ever purchased in one city ever, literally,” the Kardashians matriarch, 67, joked in her speech during the Tuesday, January 31, party. “These two were born for each other, and Corey [Gamble] and I have spent so much time with them as their friends, neighbors, dance partners, cocktail buddies and late-night chat sessions. These two are couple goals who continue to grow and amaze me with how cute they are together. A match made in heaven.”

The Ellen alum shared the ceremony footage via YouTube on Thursday and, in the background, Harry and Meghan can seemingly be seen cheering from opposite sides of the crowd.

The “Archetypes” podcast host and the military veteran have not publicly discussed attending the surprise nuptials, though they’ve become tight with DeGeneres and the Scandal alum after moving nearby in Montecito, California. (The Archewell cofounders relocated stateside in 2020 after stepping down from their duties as senior working royals.)

“We were home and we saw you guys, which was great,” the Bench author told DeGeneres during a November 2021 appearance on her talk show about son Archie and daughter Lilibet’s Halloween celebrations. “We wanted to do something fun for the kids and then the kids were just not into it at all. Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes — not even five minutes.”

At the time, the Louisiana native gushed that Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 20 months, looked “cute” in the costumes during the visit.