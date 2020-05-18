Going to extremes. Ellie Goulding revealed that she sometimes doesn’t eat for up to 40 hours as part of her strict diet.

“I do it very safely by having a purposefully nutritious food day the day before and after,” the “Love Me Like You Do” singer, 33, admitted during a recent interview with The Mirror. “On the fast day, I drink high-grade electrolytes and a LOT of water (plus tea and coffee). Fasting is safe and beneficial unless you are diabetic or have serious health issues. I built my way up to 40-hour fasts over time (started with 12).”

The British songstress later added that while her regimen may seem unhealthy, fasting “is a great way to give your digestive system a break” and her routine was approved by a friend who works in healthcare.

After learning of her extreme dieting methods, fans were quick to criticize the “Hate Me” singer on social media for seemingly promoting dangerous eating habits. “@elliegoulding do you think this is good advice to be giving out to the younger generation, giving them ideas?!” one Twitter user asked. “In a world where everyone thrives [sic] to be perfect, I myself had anorexia when I was younger and to see this actually makes me feel sick! This is not normal.”

Another follower took issue with Goulding’s particular choice of words, tweeting, “Call it ‘fasting’ or ‘reducing’ inflammation’ but this is an eating disorder.”

Despite the backlash, the Grammy nominee proudly defended her tactics. “I eat a seriously huge amount and exercise regularly,” she wrote via Twitter. “I’m super healthy, I drink sometimes, eat whatever I want, and then I fast for one day a week. It is not starving myself. As far as people in the spotlight go I consider myself a good role model x.”

In a separate tweet, Goulding clarified that she wasn’t giving her fans advice. “Was asked about my health and fitness during an interview, and consider fasting for one day (plus the night- when I’m asleep) part of that,” she explained. “I do it safely and am incredibly fit and healthy.”

Earlier this year, the musician claimed that she was recovering from a “gym addiction” that made her feel like she had to exercise “every single day.”

“I don’t know whether it was a survival thing, because touring was so tiring, so hard, really taxing on your body and your mental health,” she told The Sun in March. “I felt as though it was a survival instinct to be working out all the time … But when it got to the point where I was skipping the studio and skipping writing sessions to go to the gym, that was when it just wasn’t worth it.”