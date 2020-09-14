A budding romance? Emilia Clarke and Matt Smith were all smiles after enjoying a romantic evening together in London, causing fans to wonder whether sparks are flying between them.

The Game of Thrones alum, 33, and Smith, 37, were spotted on a stroll through London’s Soho neighborhood on Friday, September 11. Photos later published by the Daily Mail show Clarke sporting wide-legged white pants and an oversize blazer as she walked next to the Crown star, who dressed down in a bomber jacket and dark pants.

In 2015, the British actors starred together in Terminator Genisys. At the time, Clarke was linked to Australian costar Jai Courtney, whom she met while filming the 2015 action movie. She previously dated Seth MacFarlane from 2012 to 2013 and sparked dating rumors with James Franco following her split from the Family Guy star, now 46.

Smith, for his part, recently split from Lily James after five years of dating. The pair met while filming Pride and Prejudice and Zombies in 2014 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in February 2015 at the Milan premiere of Cinderella. In December 2019, fans wondered whether Smith and the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star, 31, had called it quits when they hadn’t been seen together in public for several months.

Before her split from the Doctor Who actor, James opened up about the challenges of keeping her relationship strong as her career was beginning to take off.

“You have to trust that things won’t go away if you stop for a bit. I haven’t really stopped, and I don’t think that’s a feasible way to work. For me, eventually, that’s not the lifestyle I want,” she told Marie Claire UK in July 2018. “That’s not only with regards to my relationship with Matt but with my friends and family. There’s so much you miss. That’s why I know I can’t keep working at this intensity. I finish a job; Matt starts one.”

Earlier this year, James sparked dating rumors with Chris Evans after they were seen multiple times together in London. On July 4, the duo shared a cab after leaving a private club in the Mayfair district. Four days later, James and the Captain America actor, 39, lounged on the grass at a local park with ice cream cones in hand.

Evans previously dated Gifted costar Jenny Slate on and off from 2016 to 2018. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in January that the Marvel star has been “dating different women and having fun” since splitting from the Parks and Recreation alum, 38, who confirmed her engagement to Ben Shattuck in September 2019.