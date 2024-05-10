Avicii’s ex-girlfriend, Emily Goldberg, has died at age 34 after suffering from a pulmonary embolism.

Goldberg passed away on April 3, in La Jolla, California, according to her online obituary. Her cause of death was ruled as a pulmonary embolism, which the Mayo Clinic defines as a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung.

Goldberg is survived by her parents Julie and Sam and brother Aaron.

In May 2023, Goldberg shared her final Instagram post where she revealed that she had battled cancer but was now in remission.

“I have had cancer for the past year. I am now cancer free 😷 🏥🩺⚕️🚑,” she captioned a selfie of her in the hospital with a thumbs up.

While details of how Goldberg and Avicii began dating are unknown, the pair seemingly connected over their shared love of EDM. After graduating from college, Goldberg worked for the Wynn Encore Hotel in Las Vegas and specialized in event planning and social media marketing. Prior to Avicii’s tragic death in 2018, he had a residency at the hotel.

Avicii, who retired from the music industry in 2016, died by suicide in April 2018. He was 28. Following his passing, Goldberg shared a tribute in honor of the late music producer.

“‘Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.’ Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them.” she wrote via Instagram shortly after his death alongside a slideshow of the couple. “For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real 💔.”

When Avicii was laid to rest two months later, his family thanked the “Levels” musician’s fans for their support throughout the difficult period.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions,” the family’s statement read. “He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could now not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.”