The shade of it all! Emily Ratajkowski joked that she prefers “ugly men” amid her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model, 31, participated in the viral “he’s a 10” trend in a TikTok video shared on Sunday, September 4. The Gone Girl actress posted a duet with an original video that featured the caption, “When he thinks he’s a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men.”

The My Body author also lip-synched to a clip from the song “Pump 101” by Digga D and Still Brickin, mouthing along to the lyric: “How can I say this in a friendly way?”

In a follow-up comment on her original post, Ratajkowski added, “For legal reasons this is a joke.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that the I Feel Pretty star and the producer, 34, called it quits after four years of marriage. Ratajkowski sparked breakup rumors one month prior when she was photographed in New York City without her wedding ring. The distinctive sparkler had also been missing from her social media posts since February.

Earlier this month, an insider confirmed that the iCarly alum moved out of the home she shared with Bear-McClard before their breakup. The Good Time star and the fashion icon share son Sylvester, 17 months.

“She got an apartment downtown to get away from her ex and start her new life,” a source exclusively told Us of Ratajkowski. “They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny.”

While the estranged pair haven’t publicly commented on what caused their split, the In Darkness actress made headlines in July when she “liked” several tweets about rumors that her partner had cheated on her. One such tweet read, “Can’t believe that little bitch cheated on emrata.”

According to a second insider, the film producer had been in contact with “several women” via social media over the past two years, and a “cheating incident” ultimately caused their breakup. “Emily had seen some of his DMs and it became a pattern,” the source added.

The insider noted that Bear-McClard is holding out hope for a reconciliation, but the odds aren’t looking good. “Sebastian is trying for a second chance with Emily, but she doesn’t want to get back together,” the source told Us in August.

The twosome tied the knot in February 2018 after a whirlwind romance. Ratajkowski later defended the seemingly rushed timeline of their marriage, telling Busy Philipps that the pair were friends for years before their relationship turned romantic.

“We knew each other for a long time before,” she said during a November 2018 appearance on Busy Tonight. “He likes to joke, ‘Yeah everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years.’”