Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Celebrate First Christmas as a Married Couple 

Another milestone! Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple on Tuesday, December 25.

The Resident actress, 32, shared a sweet black-and-white selfie of the newlyweds on her Instagram Story. In the snap, VanCamp and Bowman, 30, were all smiles as the actor sported a Santa hat.

VanCamp also posted a cute pic of their dog climbing up a tree in a festive sweater on Tuesday. She joked the pup was on “Christmas squirrel patrol.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that the former Revenge costars, who met on the set of the ABC drama in 2011, tied the knot on Harbour Island in the Bahamas on December 15. VanCamp stunned in a custom Lela Rose wedding dress at her nuptials. The actress posted a series of photos from their nuptials on her Instagram.

“Thank you to all of our friends and family who made their way to celebrate with us! We are eternally grateful,” VanCamp captioned a photon on December 16 of the couple after they exchanged their vows. “And to @lelarose and your incredible team for creating my dream dress… Thank you times a million 💕💕💕 .”

Days later, the Brothers & Sisters alum shared another black-and-white pic of the pair on the beach. “So. Much. Joy,” she gushed alongside the photo on December 23.

According to E! News, VanCamp and Bowman jetted off to Miami for their honeymoon after they wed. The twosome were spotted looking cute and causal on Sunday, December 23, and were even caught sharing a kiss on the Florida streets.

Us broke the news in January 2012 that VanCamp and Bowman were dating. She announced in May 2017 that he popped the question.

