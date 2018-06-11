Back and better than ever! Emma Kenney is in great spirits two months after seeking treatment for “illegal” behavior.

The Shameless star, 18, opened up about her well-being while speaking to Us Weekly at the Children Mending Hearts’ Empathy Rocks fundraiser in L.A’s Bel-Air neighborhood on Sunday, June 10.

“I’m feeling so good! I’ve actually never felt this good before,” Kenney gushed. “You know, everything has been so positive and happy and I’m so excited to be back to filming and back to the old routine.”

The Roseanne alum also revealed what she learned about finding inner peace during her time away. “I think I was in a spot where I wasn’t very comfortable with myself and I just really figured out how to slow down and do what I need to do for myself,” she explained. “And I think that’s really important for everyone to do.”

Back in April, Kenney told E! News that she’d be seeking treatment after “running with a really fast crowd.”

“I was being naive and very immature and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I’m not 21,” the actress said at the time. “It was just a slippery slope and I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it. I want to be the healthiest, best Emma that I can be and I know that by going to treatment, that’s what’s going to happen, and I’m going to continue on that positive road.”

She added: “I just want to send a message to my fans saying that it’s OK to admit you need help and it doesn’t make you weak. I’m going to come out on the other side the True Emma that I’ve always been.”

Shortly after revealing her decision to undergo treatment, Kenney announced that she’d also be taking a break from social media.

“Hello & goodbye (for a bit) i’ve decided to take a break from social media and L.A. for a minute,” she wrote via Twitter and Instagram in April. “This sounds so cliche but this town/industry can really get to you. Going to re-find my peace [and] happiness. xo Emma.”

Although Kenney didn’t speak about Roseanne’s cancellation during her chat with Us, she previously took to Twitter to criticize Roseanne Barr’s racist comment about former Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett, which led ABC to end the hit sitcom.

“I am hurt, embarrassed and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable,” Kenney, who played Darlene and David’s daughter Harris, tweeted last month. “As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I found out that the show got canceled.”

Soon after, Kenney expressed her interest in shooting a Roseanne spinoff show. The young star reposted a screenshot of Lena Dunham’s spinoff idea on her Instagram Story, writing, “I’m in.”

