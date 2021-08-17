Not her call. Erika Jayne wasn’t involved in the sale of her collectible items set up by estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s law firm — and she didn’t love to see it make headlines.

“These are all seized items,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She had no approval on what was going to be auctioned off and what’s not auctioned off.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality, 50, “doesn’t have a say either way” about the situation, per the insider. “She’s just letting the law firm do what it needs to do. She wants the payment to be settled so she can just move on in life.”

Us confirmed in July that the Girardi Keese firm is planning to sell “office furniture, business machinery and equipment, as well as furnishings and decorations comprised of art, oriental rugs, sports memorabilia, wine, music memorabilia, statues, vintage law (and other) books, a vintage piano, a Cadillac DTS and much more” in order to pay off creditors amid the 82-year-old lawyer’s bankruptcy trouble. An Erin Brockovich movie poster signed by Julia Roberts was among some of the items listed for auction.

Weeks later, a handful of “Erika Jayne collectibles” — including signed magazine covers, framed photos and the Billboard plaque for her 2009 single “Roller Coaster” — were made available for bidding, starting at $350.

The Broadway star was married to Girardi for over two decades before filing for divorce in November 2020. One month after news broke of their split, the estranged pair were implicated in a class action lawsuit accusing them of embezzling settlement funds set aside for victims of a 2018 Lion Air plane crash. Federal court docs submitted by Edelson PC alleged at the time that the divorce was “a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika’s money.”

Girardi lost his license to practice law earlier this year after previously claiming that he didn’t have “any money.” He was also diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s, with Robert Girardi, Tom’s younger brother, requesting to become his conservator in January. The conservatorship was made official six months later.

Erika, for her part, has not been charged with any crimes amid the legal drama — and has continually claimed she had no part in any of the controversies.

“When I entered this marriage 27 years old, which was 20 years ago, Tom had everything — it was all set up, so I just inserted myself in there,” she said during a July episode of RHOBH. “Just because you ‘have a lot of money’ doesn’t mean you ‘have a lot of independence’ and if you’re not in charge of your own finances from the get, where are you going to go?”

In a later episode, the Bravolebrity broke down in tears about the “unenviable” position she was in as the case continued.

“When I filed this divorce, I was a gold digger. This week, [I’m a conspirator]. I mean — what the f–k?” Erika told cameras. “Neither one of them are true.”

Us has reached out to Girardi’s lawyer for comment.

With reporting by Diana Cooper