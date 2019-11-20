



Nothing but love! Erin and Sara Foster are huge fans of former Bachelorette babe Tyler Cameron — just like pretty much all of Bachelor Nation.

Erin, 36, and Sara, 38, both sang the contractor’s praises as the trio reunited briefly at the grand opening of Mirror LA at Westfield Century City mall on Tuesday, November 19.

“He’s a feminist!” Sara told Us Weekly exclusively. “I didn’t watch [The Bachelorette] but Erin is obsessed with it and said that his whole thing was allowing [Hannah] to be ok with who she was and defending her.”

Cameron, 26, fell into the famous sisters’ lives after his stint on the ABC reality dating series. In August, the Florida native was rumored to be dating supermodel Gigi Hadid when the pair were spotted out and about in New York City. The Bachelorette alum insisted one month later that he and Hadid, 24, were just friends. The two reportedly split in early October after their two month fling.

Erin and Sara’s father, music producer David Foster, was formerly married to Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. David and Yolanda tied the knot in 2011 after five years of dating, but eventually went their separate ways in 2017. Two years before their divorce was finalized, Yolanda revealed after the couple had appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that their marriage was on the rocks amid her struggle with Lyme disease.

Despite their admittedly complex familial relationship with the Victoria’s Secret model, Sara and Erin only had kind words for their former stepsister’s ex.

“He’s just such a nice guy, so now we’re inviting him everywhere we go!” Erin joked to Us on Tuesday.

Sara agreed with her sister, adding, “I just think he’s a star. He’s on a mission! He wants to give back … We really do feel like his big sisters.”

This wasn’t the first time that the Barely Famous creators have bumped into Cameron since his split from Gigi. On October 3, the sisters shared some snaps of themselves posing alongside the Bachelorette alum at another Los Angeles event.

“After @tylerjcameron3 told us we were his ‘LA Moms’ it was def time to take a shot and go home,” Sara quipped on her Instagram Stories at the time.