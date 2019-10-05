



Coincidental hang with the ex’s family? Tyler Cameron spent time with Gigi Hadid’s former stepsisters Erin and Sara Foster after their split.

The trio posed for photos while attending an event on Thursday, October 3. “La Mer could have hired models in thongs for their holiday campaign,” Sara, 38, captioned a series of Instagram photos, two of which featured Cameron, 26. “Instead they hired a mom in spanx. Love you @lamer.”

The sisters goofed around in the pics, while the Bachelorette alum wrapped his arms around them.

Sara made light of the run-in on her Instagram Story too. “After @tylerjcameron3 told us we were his ‘La Moms’ it was def time to take a shot and go home,” she quipped.

Erin, 37, and Sara are the daughters of David Foster. The 69-year-old musician, who wed Katharine McPhee in June, was married to Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, from 2011 to 2017.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday that Cameron and Gigi, 24, split after nearly two months together. “Tyler is single,” a source close to the situation revealed. “He and Gigi Hadid are no longer together.”

The reality star hinted at his change in relationship status during a Tuesday, October 1, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I may be single,” he teased, noting that he wanted to date a “normal girl.”

Cameron spoke out about the romance for the first time on September 24. “We’re just friends,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I mean … that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly. … We have a great time together.”

He added: “I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so … I’m trying to date privately.”

Cameron and Gigi were first linked in August when they were spotted on a date in New York City. The pair stepped out together on multiple occasions during the summer, and he even attended her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands in September.

The general contractor was the runner-up during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

