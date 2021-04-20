Erin Andrews Jaw Of Steel Saved Her From A Baseball Injury

Erin Andrews’ job as a sports broadcaster comes with some unique workplace hazards, including baseballs flying straight into her jaw.

“A guy hit a line drive, which means straight across, nothing that broke where the ball was coming,” Andrews, 42, said on the Monday, April 19, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

While the reporter did have someone nearby to protect her, he apparently wasn’t prepared to shield her from a flying baseball. “The security guard that was with me actually ducked when it came my way,” she revealed.

With barely any time to react, Andrews was only able to turn her head to the side. “It smacked me clear as day in the mouth,” she said.

The University of Florida alum even brought a photo showing the gruesome black-and-blue bruise the ball left on her chin. However, Andrews assured the talk show’s audience that it wasn’t as bad as it looked.

“It bounced off my face and landed behind me, but I was fine! Doctors said I had a jaw of steel,” Andrews said proudly.

When she isn’t on the sidelines dodging sports balls, the clothing designer finds time to catch up with friends and colleagues. Last month, she shared via social media that she and Tom Bergeron met up for a drink.

Bergeron, 65, and Andrews hosted Dancing With The Stars together for several years until ABC suddenly replaced them with Tyra Banks in July 2020. Despite no longer working together, the two still keep in touch and might even be looking for a way to collaborate in the future.

In her March Instagram post detailing their drinks date, she teased, “Always something in the works.”

With the 30th season of DWTS quickly approaching — and with Banks, 47, returning as host — fans will have to wait and see what the dynamic duo have in store.

For now, Andrews is busy with her sportswear line, Wear by Erin Andrews, as well as her podcast, “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa,” co-hosted by Charissa Thompson.

She recently gave advice to a listener who asked how to assert herself at work without making her male colleagues think she’s mean. Andrews didn’t sugarcoat her answer.

“You have to kind of read the room and know your place … If you’re bossy, you’re always going to be labeled a bitch, being a female, which sucks. But that’s just part of the whole gender thing,” she said on the April 17 episode. “There’s a way to really communicate how you’re feeling and what you want the men to hear.”