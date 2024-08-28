Your account
ESPN Anchors Debate Whether Travis Kelce Bought Taylor Swift an Engagement Ring: ‘How Do You Know?’

By
ESPN Anchors Fight About Whether Travis Kelce Bought an Engagement Ring
Gotham/GC Images

Is Travis Kelce ready to take the next step in his relationship with Taylor Swift?

The topic of a possible engagement came up during a Tuesday, August 27, broadcast of NFL Live on ESPN when host Laura Rutledge discussed Kelce’s latest business move.

“Travis Kelce made a big purchase recently,” she began in a clip shared via social media. “No, not an engagement ring, but it was Swift-adjacent. The Chiefs tight end [purchased] a race horse named — wait for it — Swift Delivery.”

After asking her fellow anchors what they would name their own race horse if given the chance, reporter Adam Schefter returned to the engagement ring remark.

“I have a question,” he began. “How do you know that Travis Kelce didn’t buy an engagement ring?”

Rutledge confessed that she couldn’t be certain, asking Schefter if he was about to “break some big news” on camera.

Schefter — who is no stranger to breaking NFL-related news — blinked before adding, “I’m just saying, you said he didn’t buy an engagement ring. And I’m just wondering how you have that information?”

The analysts joked that Schefter’s comments would surely go viral as he continued to play coy. “All I did was ask a question about how Laura knew he hadn’t bought an engagement ring,” he continued. “That’s all I was doing.”

Kelce and Swift, both 34, have been dating since last summer. They went public with their relationship in September 2023 when Swift attended her first of many Kansas City Chiefs games — 13 to be exact (if you know, you know) — to support the tight end. Kelce has returned the favor, attending multiple Eras Tour shows in the U.S. and abroad, even hitting the stage with his girlfriend in London in June.

While fans are convinced the couple are end game, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January that Kelce had “no plans” on proposing — yet.

“Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other,” the insider noted at the time, adding that “a lot of their loved ones” would be happy to see the pair take the next step.

Four months later, Kelce and Swift were still committed to taking their time. “It’s not even on his radar,” a second source told Us. “Marriage is something [Travis] takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”

The insider noted that Kelce “cares very deeply” about Swift, but when it comes to an engagement, “he’s just not there yet.”

Though they aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle, it’s clear Kelce and Swift have a solid connection. The NFL pro doesn’t shy away from singing Swift’s praises in public, which is a welcome change following her 2023 split from Joe Alwyn. (The former couple were notoriously private throughout their six-year relationship.)

“[It’s] been so refreshing for Taylor not to feel the need to hide with Travis,” a third source told Us in April. “He makes her feel safe and protected like she has the freedom to be and act however she wants.”

