Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman’s two children, Maya and Levon Hawke, are each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

“She’s my best friend in the world,” Levon, 22, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Wednesday, September 4, premiere of his new movie The Thicket. “We spend 90 percent of every day on the phone with each other.”

Ethan, 53, and Thurman, 54, were married from 1998 to 2005, during which they welcomed Maya, 26, and Levon. (Ethan also shares daughters Clementine and Indiana with wife Ryan Shawhughes Hawke, while Thurman and ex Arpad Busson are parents to daughter Luna.)

Now that the two siblings have grown up, they have followed in their parents’ acting footsteps and Levon “would love” to star opposite his older sister on the silver screen.

“Please anybody listening to this, finance that movie, please,” Levon quipped to Us on the AMC Grove 14 red carpet in Los Angeles. “I would not love anything more.”

While Levon and Maya have yet to act opposite one another, they do champion one another’s preexisting projects. Levon recently starred in Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice, which Maya and their parents couldn’t stop raving about.

“They loved it, [but] I don’t know if the whole family has seen it. I got three little sisters that really should not be watching that movie,” Levon joked, referring to his half-siblings. “But Dad loved it. Mom was super proud. [Maya] freaked out over it and was really happy.”

Thurman, for her part, was especially excited about Levon’s role in The Thicket since he appears alongside Juliette Lewis, whom she costarred with in 2002’s Hysterical Blindness.

“Oh, I really couldn’t have been happier. Juliette and my mom have been friends for a long time,” Levon told Us. “It was a real serendipitous accident that it wound up working out this way.”

He added, “It was really sweet to get to see Juliette. My mom was just saying, ‘Send her all the love.’ Juliette was a pleasure and honor to work with, so it worked out.”

Levon plays Jack in The Thicket, also telling Us about getting in character to shoot the project in Canada.

“Getting into the character took a very high toll on the poor waiters at the local restaurant, because every day I would come in just practicing my accent,” Levon recalled. “I don’t know if they loved it, but I had a real fun time ordering burgers as if I was in the year 1908 that was the real highlight.”

The Thicket hits theaters on Friday, September 6.

With reporting by Mariel Turner