Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s Blended Family Album

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke have built one of Hollywood’s strongest blended families.

The same year they tied the knot in 1998, the duo became parents with the arrival of their daughter, Maya. Thurman and Hawke later welcomed their son, Levon, in 2002 before calling it quits the following year. Their divorce was finalized in 2005.

Hawke went on to marry Ryan Shawhughes in 2008. The twosome later welcomed two daughters, Clementine and Indiana, in 2008 and 2011, respectively.

Thurman, for her part, gave birth to her youngest daughter, Luna, in 2012. The actress was granted primary custody of her child, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson, in January 2017.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Maya — who has grown up to follow in her parents’ acting footsteps — noted in a September 2023 interview with Variety that her family is not as entertaining as some other Hollywood broods. “We’re like boring, indie Kardashians,” she joked.

Scroll below to see Thurman and Hawke’s sweetest blended family moments over the years: