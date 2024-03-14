Eva Mendes is living her best “La Dolce Evita” life in Italy thanks in part to her longtime love, Ryan Gosling, taking care of their girls in the U.S.

Mendes, 50, showed off her fierce Milan Fashion Week look via Instagram on Thursday, March 14, noting it was “made possible” by a slew of professionals.

The actress credited Dolce Gabbana, her hairstylist, makeup and beauty team as well as her wardrobe stylist and her content creator.

She teased that Gosling, 43, was also a major help in making her fashion getaway a reality. “And by my man for holding down the fort at home so I could live the Dolce Evita for a couple days 🖤🤍,” Mendes added. The couple, who began dating after working together on 2012’s The Place Beyond the Pines, share two daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

Related: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Relationship Timeline See how Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' romance has evolved from their first Disney trip, to their first red carpet together, and more!

Mendes wore a sheer black polka dot dress, white tights, white platform heels and a matching white belt as she strutted her stuff down what appeared to be her hotel room. She topped off her ensemble with a black fascinator and short veil that was tucked atop her half-up, half-down hairstyle.

“Ken at home doing Ken thangs while his Latina Barbie workin it 🔥👏❤,” one user wrote in the comments section, referring to Gosling’s iconic role as Ken in 2023’s Barbie.

Mendes’ quick trip to Milan, Italy, came just days after she subtly supported Gosling when he attended the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10.

Gosling was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for playing the plastic doll in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. While Gosling lost the category to Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr., Gosling won over the hearts of fans with his performance of “I’m Just Ken.”

The actor had the crowd on its feet from start to finish — and made his costar Margot Robbie a.k.a. Barbie belly laughing from the first note.

Gosling even went into the audience and asked Robbie, 33, Gerwig, 40, and costar America Ferrera to help him sing one verse before getting assistance from longtime friend Emma Stone for a separate line.

Related: Emma Stone Hugs, Star Selfies and More Oscars Moments You Didn’t See on TV The 2024 Oscars brought together movie legends past and present — but not all the best moments were captured for the cameras. This year’s Academy Awards were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who brought the laughs from start to finish. “Thank you for that partial standing ovation,” he joked, before highlighting his love of Barbie star […]

While Mendes wasn’t in the audience for the Oscars, she appeared to be rooting on Gosling from the wings and backstage.

“Always by my man,” Mendes captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, standing next to Gosling’s dressing room at the Academy Awards. Ferrera, 39, gave her props in the captions, writing, “You da best. And also that was the most epic performance!!!!”

Mendes seemingly agreed with Ferrera’s assessment of Gosling’s stage presence, sharing a second picture from the event.

Related: Disney Channel Alums Who've Been Nominated for (Or Won!) an Oscar Austin Butler’s Disney Channel past was revealed during his press run for 2022’s Elvis when various reporters reflected on how far the actor has come throughout his career. For those unfamiliar, Butler played Derek Hanson on a 2007 episode of Hannah Montana — yes, as a possible romantic suitor for Miley Cyrus — before appearing […]

“You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG,” Mendes captioned an Instagram snap, wearing her man’s bedazzled “I’m Just Ken” pink suit coat and black cowboy hat. “Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋.”

Although Mendes didn’t sit by Gosling at the awards show, her brother, Carlo Mendez, exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair are totally in sync.

“They just have a great understanding,” Mendez, 46, said of the pair while attending the Children Uniting Nation’s 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration and Viewing Dinner in Beverly Hills on Sunday. “It’s communication.”

Mendez added that Gosling and Mendes are “soulmates” who “always” put their “family first.”