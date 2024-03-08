Your account
Entertainment

These Former Disney Channel Stars Have Been Nominated for (Or Won!) An Academy Award

By
Disney Channel Stars Who Were Nominated or Won Oscars
12
Getty Images (3)

Austin Butler’s Disney Channel past was revealed during his press run for 2022’s Elvis when various reporters reflected on how far the actor has come throughout his career.

For those unfamiliar, Butler played Derek Hanson on a 2007 episode of Hannah Montana — yes, as a possible romantic suitor for Miley Cyrus — before appearing in one episode of Wizards of Waverly Place in 2010. (While it wasn’t exactly on Disney Channel it’s also important to note his role as Peyton Leverett in the 2011 classic Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure.)

“The first time I was ever paid as an actor was Hannah Montana,” Butler told Elle in February 2024, reflecting on his humble beginnings. “There’s an episode where [Miley Cyrus’ character] gets set up on a blind date, I’m there and at first she’s excited and then we’re watching a horror film and I’m terrified during the film and screaming and losing my mind, so it turns out to be a bad blind date.”

Butler is proof that anything is possible in Hollywood as he went from the House of Mouse to nabbing a Best Actor Oscar nomination for playing the title role in Elvis.

While Butler isn’t the only star who has history with Disney Channel, Us Weekly would be remiss if we did not offer a special shoutout to Zac Efron for his role as Kevin Von Erich in 2023’s The Iron Claw. The Academy did not recognize his efforts, but we do.

Scroll to see which former Disney Channel stars have been recognized at the Oscars over the years:

America Ferrera
Austin Butler Bio - 121 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jan 2023

Austin Butler

Brie Larson

Bryan Cranston
Emma Stone

Emma Stone
1251227338justin_timberlake_290x206

Justin Timberlake
Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart
Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy
1268082053mo206

Mo'Nique
Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer
1251211457rachel_mcadams_290x206

Rachel McAdams
Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

