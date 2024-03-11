Eva Mendes Brother Shares Secret to Her and Ryan Gosling Relationship

Carlo Mendez is opening up about his sister Eva Mendes’ relationship with Ryan Gosling exclusively with Us Weekly.

“They just have a great understanding,” he told Us on Sunday, March 10, while attending the Children Uniting Nation’s 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration and Viewing Dinner in Beverly Hills. “It’s communication.”

Mendez, 46, believes that any relationship – whether in or out of Hollywood – can succeed by following two simple rules.

“I think the key in any relationship is communication and having an understanding of what each person is going through and just talking it out,” the actor added. “It’s pretty easy when you do that. It’s communication and understanding as well. They’re soulmates.”

Mendez was thrilled to watch the 2024 Oscars where his brother-in-law Gosling, 43, was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in Barbie. He was also expected to take the stage and perform a song from the smash-hit movie.

While Gosling walked the red carpet with his sister Mandi Gosling, Mendes, 50, showed her support on Instagram by sharing a photo outside of her partner’s dressing room.

“Always by my man,” she wrote before the show began inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Mendez has been on an acting hiatus since 2014, and famously opts not to attend red carpet events with her man.

While Mendez wasn’t sharing the couple’s plans for Oscar Sunday, he predicted his sister and Gosling would be focused on being close to their two daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

“[They are] always, family first,” Mendez told Us. “What else do you have in life if you don’t have family?” As a source recently told Us for a cover story, the couple “are trying to keep their daughters’ lives as normal as possible and don’t want them growing up in Hollywood.”

When asked about being an uncle, Mendez was quick to gush over his two nieces.

“They’re young and they’re crazy and they’re wild so it’s like I just want to stand back and say, ‘Hi, how are you doing, but leave,’” he joked. “I’m not much into taking care or babysitting.”

When asked if he wants his sister and Gosling to have more kids, Mendez replied, “I think this is good for now.”

While watching the 2024 Oscars telecast, Mendez opted to wear the same Gucci suit he wore to the 2024 SAG Awards, an event where he was able to run into Gosling.

As award season comes to an end, Mendez isn’t the least bit surprised that Gosling received so much recognition for his role as Ken.

“They didn’t think it was going to be a billion-dollar movie,” he told Us. “I can see that it made that much. You either love it or you hate it and obviously a lot more people loved it.

Mendez added, “I had a good time watching it.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson