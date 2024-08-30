Evan Bass has been dating girlfriend Kristen Rodgers for at least one year – and Bachelor Nation has just taken notice.

Bass, who was previously married to Bachelor in Paradise costar Carly Waddell, and Rodgers have been sharing a number of loved-up selfies since June 2023.

At the time, Rodgers included a swimsuit selfie snapped by Bass, 41, in an Instagram photo dump from a joint trip to Mexico. She’s since posted photos of Bass accompanying her to a friend’s wedding in June and at her 30th birthday celebrations earlier this month.

“Turning 30 was quite literally a dream. At first, I had very mixed emotions about going into this decade and knew I didn’t want a big party,” Rodgers wrote via Instagram on August 6. “I spent the last few days in my 20s reflecting. I’ve made a lot of mistakes over the last decade but also learned so much.”

Related: Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass: The Way They Were Not so beachy. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ romantic love story came to an end in December 2020 after three years of marriage when the pair announced they were separating. Waddell, who competed on season 19 of The Bachelor for Chris Soules’ heart in 2015, met her future husband while appearing on season 2 of […]

She continued, “I learned how to be kind to myself, how to forgive, how to let go, how to try again, how to be a young mom and simply how to navigate life. They say ‘Welcome to the thirties, where self-discovery meets self-acceptance’ and we’re here.”

On Thursday, August 29, Rodgers offered a glimpse of her and Bass’ “sweet summer,” sharing pictures of the couple bonding with their respective younger children. Rodgers is the mother of son Liam, while Bass is a father of five. He shares daughter Bella, 6, and son Charlie, 5, with Waddell, 38, and three older kids from a previous relationship.

Bass previously confirmed in June 2021 that he was dating after getting divorced from Waddell.

Related: Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Family Album With 2 Kids Before and After Split Fans witnessed Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ love story unfold on Bachelor in Paradise’s third season in 2016 — and after their marriage the following year, the pair were happy to share glimpses of their home life and growing family with Bachelor Nation. After tying the knot in Mexico in a televised ceremony officiated by […]

Bass and Waddell split in 2020 after three years of marriage.

“He’s done this before, you know what I mean? He has three older kids,” Waddell exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2023 of their coparenting dynamic. “He’s raised ’em since they were babies. He knows what he is doing, They go over there every other weekend. And I remember at first I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, what are they doing over there?’ But now I’m just like, ‘He’s got it.’ If there’s ever a problem, like, a sickness or something, we talk about it and we work it out. But it’s not a problem. It’s very easy.”

Waddell has also moved on, debuting her relationship with lawyer Todd Allen Tressler in March. Tressler has met Bella and Charlie, who even “mentioned him” to Bass.

“I really, really want to meet him. … I’m really looking forward to meeting this guy,” Bass said during a March episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “I’m happy for her. I really want the kids to be happy with him, too.”