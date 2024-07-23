The name on everybody’s lips is Sam M. — even The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran is smitten with the season 21 contestant.

Sam, 27, received Jenn’s first impression rose during the show’s July 8 premiere, and they simultaneously had a “feral” makeout session. (He was also her only kiss of the night.)

“Throughout that night, I was just like, ‘Who am I going to give the first impression rose to?’ And I kept thinking back to Sam, because we had such an easy flowing conversation,” Jenn told Us Weekly exclusively. “It was easy to give him that rose, because I just felt so comfortable, and I knew that there was going to be potential there.”

Not only did Sam make an impression on Jenn, 26, but most of Bachelor Nation, as well. In fact, fans — and former members of the franchise — have not been shy when comparing him to contestants of The Bachelorette’s past.

“He reminds me so much of Johnny [DePhillipo] from our season,” former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia shared during the July 23 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “The way he acts and the way he talks. I literally told Johnny, I’m like, ‘He’s your evil twin.’”

Others have chimed in on the comparison, noting that some former fan favorites (and some hated members of the franchise) look just like Sam. Keep scrolling to see who Jenn’s constant has been compared to thus far:

Tyler Cameron

When he first appeared onscreen, Sam garnered some comparisons to Hannah Brown’s runner-up. Perhaps his intro package at a construction site had something to do with it.

Juan Pablo Galavis

While some have noted the similarities between Sam and Tyler, others have said the contestant looks more like this former Bachelor. Some Bachelor Nation fan accounts have even cropped photos of Juan Pablo and Sam next to each other to show how similar these two look.

Shawn Booth

Former Bachelor in Paradise star Ashley Iaconetti has been referring to Sam as a “Shawn Booth lookalike” on several occasions during episodes of her and Ben Higgins’ “Almost Famous” podcast.

Johnny DePhillipo

Thanks to Rachel, this name was thrown into the mix.

“Every time I see him on screen, I just can’t think about anything else,” she shared on the same “Almost Famous” episode, cosigning Ashley’s comparison to Shawn. “He’s like an AI generated blonde Bachelor contestant.”

Luke Parker

The Bachelor Nation Scoop Instagram account shared various fan opinions via their Instagram Stories, with some stating that Sam reminded them of Luke P. from Hannah’s season as well.