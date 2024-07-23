Fans of The Bachelorette put their sleuthing skills to use to uncover the movie that contestant Sam McKinney quoted while talking to season 21 lead Jenn Tran.

During the Monday, July 22, episode of The Bachelorette, Jenn, 26, and Sam, 27, were debriefing the group date with Thunder Down Under when they began discussing their feelings for each other.

“I don’t make you flustered,” Jenn said, to which Sam replied, “No, you just bother me.”

As Sam leaned in to kiss Jenn, she asked, “Oh shut up! What line … what movie did you get that from?”

While they locked lips, Sam stopped to add, “I wouldn’t be doing this if you didn’t bother me.”

Hours after the episode aired, a user sent a DM to Bachelornation.scoop’s Instagram that the line was from the 2016 film The Choice.

In the movie, main characters Travis (Benjamin Walker) and Gabby (Teresa Palmer) share a smooch. “Why’d you do that,” Gabby asks, to which Travis replies, “Because you bother me.”

Jenn and Sam’s physical chemistry has been apparent since the premiere episode of The Bachelorette earlier this month. Before the night came to a close, Jenn handed him the coveted first impression rose. The act prompted a lengthy makeout session, which was the only kiss Jenn shared with any of her suitors that night.

“I didn’t go into the night thinking, ‘I don’t want to kiss anyone.’ I went into the night knowing how this process works, how this journey works, how other Bachelor/ Bachelorettes have gone throughout their journeys, and, for me, a first kiss means a lot. And I need to be able to feel a certain level of comfortability with somebody,” Jenn exclusively told Us Weekly before the premiere. “And I need to be able to feel like our relationship is at that point for me to want to kiss you. I knew that it wasn’t going to be everybody on night one, and so I really just tried to listen to my gut and whoever I felt most comfortable with, I was like, ‘Yes, I’ll entertain it,’ but I knew I wasn’t going to kiss everybody.”

While reflecting back on her decision to pack on the PDA with Sam, she called the kiss “feral.”

“Throughout that night, I was just like, ‘Who am I going to give the first impression rose to?’ And I kept thinking back to Sam, because we had such an easy flowing conversation,” Jenn said. “It was easy to give him that rose, because I just felt so comfortable and I knew that there was going to be potential there.”

While Jenn has remained tight-lipped about the outcome of her season, she teased to Us that she’s “very happy” with how it comes to a close.

“I can say that I definitely opened my heart up to a lot of different connections and explored a lot of these [men],” she said. “The way that things panned out throughout the journey and the way that things ended, I’m very happy about [it].”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.