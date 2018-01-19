Making it official. Ewan McGregor filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis, on Friday, January 19.

TMZ reports that McGregor cited irreconcilable differences and is seeking joint custody of three out of four of the couple’s children: Jamyan, 16, Esther, 15, and Anouk, 6. They also share 21-year-old daughter Clara. The publication adds that Mavrakis filed at the same time, and is seeking sole physical custody with McGregor getting visitation.

As previously reported, the Fargo star, 46, has yet to comment on his split from Mavrakis, 51. McGregor and the production designer sparked breakup rumors when he was spotted locking lips with Mary Elizabeth Winstead at a London eatery in photos published by The Sun in October 2017. The costars also cuddled up at the cafe and were spotted leaving together afterward. The new couple were also seen holding hands in Hollywood in November.

Winstead, meanwhile, announced her split from director Riley Stearns in May 2017 after seven years of marriage. The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star, 32, joined the cast of Fargo as Nikki Swango during the series’ third season.

Mavrakis finally broke her silence on the couple’s split in November when she responded to an Instagram user. In the comments, the fan inquired about Mavrakis and McGregor’s relationship status. The fan also criticized the actor for cozying up to Winstead.

“I can’t believe Ewan would end things with u,” the fan wrote. “U are so much better than him!!!! Take him for every penny u can!!!”

Mavrakis simply replied, “What can I do?”

