What would Winnie the Pooh do? Ewan McGregor believes the beloved bear would do nothing, a philosophy he has adopted by taking time off from work to spend with his kids.

“Since the moment we wrapped, I haven’t worked since making this film last November,” the Christopher Robin star, 47, told Good Morning Britain in an interview that aired on Thursday, August 8. “I just took this time off. I needed to, and I wanted to. I’m about to start something in September, and I look back now and think, ‘What have I done?’ And I’ve done nothing really! But I’ve been really busy doing nothing!”

He added: “That’s a bit of a Pooh-ism really that nothing leads to the best something.”

McGregor has used the time to connect with his kids. (He shares Clara, 22, Jamyan, 17, Esther, 16, and Anouk, 7, with estranged wife Eve Mavrakis.) “In actual fact it’s been brilliant having this time off,” he admitted. “I’ve spent a lot of time with my kids. I’ve spent a lot of time doing things that I like to do like riding my old bike and tinkering with old cars … Things that I felt like I wasn’t having any time to do and not really having a great deal of time.”

He continued: “I was thinking, ‘What am I working for?’ I was just working to work and I want to work to live.”

The Moulin Rouge! actor’s eldest daughter, Clara, made headlines in July when she called out his girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, on Instagram. “Most beautiful and talented woman on earth???” she wrote on a fan account on July 9, along with laugh-cry emojis. “Oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash 🙂 x.”

The Fargo costars were photographed kissing in October 2017, before McGregor publicly split from his wife of 22 years. Mavrakis addressed the breakup rumors in November when a fan expressed disbelief over the situation. “What can I do?” the 52-year-old production designer replied.

McGregor filed for divorce in January 2018. The Golden Globe winner wanted joint custody of the couple’s minor children, while Mavrakis sought sole physical custody and for her ex to get visitation.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!