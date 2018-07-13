She doesn’t approve. Ewan McGregor’s daughter called his girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, a “piece of trash.”

Clara McGregor visited a Winstead fan account to leave a savage comment on a photo of the actress on Monday, July 9. After fans filled the comments section with praise, the 22-year-old replied, “Most beautiful and talented woman on earth???” adding laugh-cry emojis. “Oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash 🙂 x.”

The 47-year-old actor was spotted kissing his Fargo costar in October 2017. The couple were photographed passionately locking lips at a restaurant in London, though McGregor had not publicly split from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis, at the time. (McGregor and Winstead starred as Ray and Emmit Stussy and Nikki Swango, respectively, during season 3 of the FX series.)

Mavrakis addressed the breakup rumors in November. “I can’t believe Ewan would end things with u,” a fan commented on one of her Instagram posts. “U are so much better than him!!! Take him for every penny u can!!!”

The 52-year-old production designer replied: “What can I do?”

McGregor filed for divorce in January 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. The Christopher Robin actor sought joint custody of their three minor children: Jamyan, 17, Esther, 16, and Anouk, 7. However, Mavrakis wanted sole physical custody and to give her estranged husband visitation.

The Moulin Rouge! star memorably thanked both his wife and his 33-year-old girlfriend when he accepted the Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his dual role in Fargo. “I want to take a moment to say thank you to Eve who always stood by me for 22 years and my four children, Clara, Esther, Jamyan, I love you,” he said in January.

McGregor then gave a shout-out to the actress, noting that there “would have been no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead, so thank you very much.”

