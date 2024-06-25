Both Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick were spotted at the NHL championship game on Monday, June 24, with their new flames.

The NHL’s official Instagram account shared a roundup of Bachelor Nation members who were at the Amerant Bank Arena in Florida on Monday — including Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron — but the exes being in close proximity is what caught fans’ attention.

Bristowe, 39, was spotted holding up a peace sign with rumored beau Zac Clark sitting behind her. Tartick, 35, was all smiles while standing next to girlfriend Kat Stickler. The formerly engaged couple each shared moments from the game via their respective Instagram Stories, but it’s unclear whether they crossed paths. (The Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Monday, winning the Stanley Cup.)

Bristowe’s potential run-in with her ex came shortly after she detailed the feelings of “betrayal” she had within her four-year romance with Tartick.

During her appearance on the “Almost Adulting” podcast earlier this month, Bristowe recalled not wanting “an influencer” boyfriend before kicking off her relationship with Tartick.

“When I met Jason, it was very much like, ‘Oh, no, I’m not going to be an influencer, I work at a bank,’” she said, assuming that things would “work out perfectly.”

Things changed, however, after Bristowe told a NSFW story about Tartick on her podcast and he was offered an “ultimatum” that led to them parting ways. Once he was unemployed, Tartick started to explore the idea of having his own podcast — which Bristowe was not on board with.

“As time went on, he realized that podcasting is another avenue for income and that he could do a finance podcast,” she recalled. “Slowly but surely, it was like, ‘He’s definitely going to do a podcast.’”

She noted that this created a “resentment and betrayal feeling” in their relationship. “It kind of happened a little bit behind my back where it was like, ‘By the way, I am starting a podcast.’ And I was like, ‘What?’” she added.

Tartick proposed to Bristowe in 2021, two years after they started dating. The former couple confirmed in August 2023 that they had called off their engagement. In the aftermath of their split, both parties have offered insight into the breakup — and they’ve both moved on.

Bristowe has kept her budding romance with Clark — who was previously engaged to The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams — under wraps while Tartick and Stickler have been more public.

Tartick met the TikTok star when interviewing her for his “Trading Secrets” podcast earlier this year. They went Instagram official earlier this month.

“The day after our first kiss, Kat was supposed to leave town and I was leaving the following day,” Tartick captioned a June 13 Instagram post. “She FaceTimed me when she got on the plane and said ‘Should I get off this plane and go to you? Is that too much? I should just stay on, right? But it would be pretty romantic…I think. What do you think?’ I told her to do it since she didn’t have [her daughter] MK that weekend… and she didn’t even hesitate.”