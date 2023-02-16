In a difficult position. Extreme Sisters personality Christina Manning opened up about her husband John Zloty’s complicated relationship with her twin, Jessica Dunagan.

“I definitely feel like there was a point where John made me feel like I had to choose [between him and my sister],” Christina, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 14, while promoting season 2 of the TLC show with Jessica.

Despite feeling pressure from John, 26, to set boundaries with her sister, Christina emphasized that she is capable of standing up for herself.

“People think that I don’t have a voice and I really do. I am a little bit more bitchy, sometimes, than I appear,” she explained. “At the end of the day, nobody’s gonna make choices for me. I’m gonna do whatever the hell I want. And I think John realizes that now.”

Viewers were introduced to the tight sibling duo — who both work as intuitive psychics and Reiki healers — during season 1 of Extreme Sisters, which premiered in April 2021. Jessica’s problems with John played out during the show’s first installment. The sisters told Us that their struggle with the technician is the “biggest thing” they’ve had to overcome in their relationship.

“We’ve never really experienced anything like it. So, everyone gets to really see us navigate through one of our most challenging times of our lives,” Jessica said.

Despite their difficulties on season 1, Christina and John tied the knot in August 2021. The Indiana native penned a supportive message to his wife via Instagram last month.

“Congratulations to my beautiful wife on the release of the teaser trailer for her show #extremesisters. Check out the premiere of season 2 on Jan 23rd,” he captioned two photos with his love.

The twosome’s journey to welcome their first child together will play out on the ongoing second season. Christina also shares son Maddox and daughter Maelyn with her ex-husband, Tristan Manning. Jessica, for her part, is mom of son Preston with ex-husband Mike Dunagan.

Christina and John experienced more hurdles while preparing to welcome their child, with the latter stating that he didn’t want Jessica in the delivery room for the birth.

“In his mind, he felt like, ‘OK, I’m uncomfortable around Jessica and I don’t want to be uncomfortable around somebody when I’m trying to really immerse in that experience,” Christina explained. “I really feel like it was more about that than … about control.”

Jessica, for her part, chimed in: “But he also did state that he thinks that I’m going to take over, grab the baby [and] not let him immerse into fatherhood. … And I think that that’s maybe where you could have stepped up and stuck up for me a little bit more.”

Although Extreme Sisters highlights Jessica’s issues with John, Christina pointed out that she isn’t exactly tight with her sister’s boyfriend, Joshua Thomas, either.

“They’ve been together for a while now and I don’t really feel like I even know him that well,” she told Us. “So, I don’t feel like he’s really made an effort to get to know her twin.”

Jessica, meanwhile, countered by saying that Josh understands how vital her relationship with her sister is. “And that’s important to me because no man’s ever going to tell me I’m too close with you,” she said.

Extreme Sisters airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi