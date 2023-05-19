Our favorite TV mom and dad are back! Family Matters stars Reginald VelJohnson, Jo Marie Payton and Kellie Williams are coming to 90s Con, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

The former costars will be at all three days of the event at the Tampa Convention Center. It will take place from September 15 to 17 in Tampa, Florida. VelJohnson, 70, Payton, 72, and Williams, 47, will be doing autographs and selfies with fans and be available for solo and joint photos.

The trio, who appeared on the hit sitcom from 1989 to 1997, previously reunited with their costar Darius McCrary to discuss their time on the show. “I was older than some of their parents are, and I was due respect, and I demanded it,” Payton, who portrayed Harriette, said in March 2022 while on a panel at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut.

Williams, meanwhile, praised VelJohnson and Payton for the support they offered on set. “What you saw on camera, she did not play. They [Payton and VelJohnson] did not play with us,” the actress, who played Laura, added. “Whoever was doing what — when one of them would talk to you, you listen. And our parents backed them up.”

She continued: “Jo Marie, and all of our parents, and all of the adults on the show — it didn’t matter if you were an actor, or a director, or a producer, or a craft services person, whatever — we had respect.”

Three months later, VelJohnson gushed about getting to play Payton’s onscreen husband. “I just fell in love with her the first time I saw her, I really did. And she’s really wonderful to work with,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight in June 2022. “I think that she’s a special lady, you know, and that’s how I approached the role. Because she was the best to work with. We never had arguments or anything on the set. Never. Not once, not ever. I really appreciate that because I made sure that our relationship on the set and off the set was gonna be a good one.”

The sitcom stars will be in good company at the upcoming fan event — the cast of Boy Meets World were previously announced as some of the attendees scheduled to appear in Tampa.

Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), Trina McGee (Angela Moore), Matthew Lawrence (Jack Hunter), William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Bonnie Bartlett Daniels (Dean Lila Bolander), Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews), William Russ (Alan Matthews) and Lee Norris (Stuart Minkus) will all be in attendance.

Tickets for day and weekend passes for the September convention are on sale now.