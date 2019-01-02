Did Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift clean up bottles together on New Year’s Day? Eagle-eyed fans believe they spotted the hunky actor at his girlfriend’s New Year’s Eve soiree in New York City.

The Grammy winner, 29, hosted a costume party to ring in 2019 on Monday, December 31. Although she only shared Instagram photos of herself with her A-list circle of friends — including Gigi Hadid, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively — Alwyn, 27, was also by her side when the clock struck midnight!

An Alwyn-Swift Instagram fan page shared a photo from the childhood heroes-themed bash on Tuesday, January 1, and pointed out the Favourite actor wearing a party hat and standing behind the pop star’s childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson. Although the “New Year’s Day” singer was not pictured, she went all out for the theme and dressed as Ariel in a long red wig and a mermaid costume.

Swift’s star-studded party came one day before she and her British beau were spotted showing PDA on a date in NYC. “They’re very low-key and normal. They work out, watch movies together and have friends over,” a source previously told Us Weekly of the pair, who sparked romance rumors in May 2017. “She’s much happier without her personal life out in the open. She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is.”

The couple, who live together in London, are more serious than ever. “Joe is very keen on proposing soon,” the insider revealed to Us. “But he wants to make it unforgettable and extremely special. He’s her dream guy. Taylor’s going to be over the moon.”

