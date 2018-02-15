OMG

Fans Are Convinced That Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Will Get Back Together Now

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the Zeigfeld Theater in New York City on May 10, 2004. KMazur/WireImage.com

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt round two? Some Twitter users seem convinced that her split from Justin Theroux is going to lead to a reconciliation with her ex-husband.

“WHAT IF JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT START DATING  #dead #JenniferAniston #BradPitt,” one user tweeted.

“Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting back together. I called it first. #JenniferAniston,” another user wrote.

“Plot twist:  she gets back with Brad Pitt and is step mom to Angelina’s kids  #JenniferAniston,” a user tweeted.

As previously reported, Aniston, 49, and Theroux, 46, announced their separation on Thursday, February 15, after two years of marriage.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Aniston and Pitt were married from July 2000 to October 2005. Pitt infamously moved on with Angelina Jolie after their split, but the duo called it quits in September 2016.

Scroll through to read other tweets about Aniston and Pitt:

