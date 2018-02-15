Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt round two? Some Twitter users seem convinced that her split from Justin Theroux is going to lead to a reconciliation with her ex-husband.

“WHAT IF JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT START DATING #dead #JenniferAniston #BradPitt,” one user tweeted.

“Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting back together. I called it first. #JenniferAniston,” another user wrote.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting back together. I called it first. #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/2BPeomEwbi — marissa (@mersshhh) February 15, 2018

“Plot twist: she gets back with Brad Pitt and is step mom to Angelina’s kids #JenniferAniston,” a user tweeted.

Plot twist: she gets back with Brad Pitt and is step mom to Angelina’s kids #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/z60mXi2Jb0 — Jerry Don (@JerryDonut1) February 16, 2018

As previously reported, Aniston, 49, and Theroux, 46, announced their separation on Thursday, February 15, after two years of marriage.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Aniston and Pitt were married from July 2000 to October 2005. Pitt infamously moved on with Angelina Jolie after their split, but the duo called it quits in September 2016.

Scroll through to read other tweets about Aniston and Pitt:

My reaction to Jennifer Aniston separation news😭but realized both her and Brad Pitt are single😊 pic.twitter.com/RJj9UWxgxg — Hani Lee (@HaniLee1) February 15, 2018

But then again Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are both single for the first time since they got divorced in 2005 pic.twitter.com/MarKJMuxiS — sarah (@Hxrrysmammaries) February 16, 2018

My only thoughts about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both being single… pic.twitter.com/7XYqPmFAFo — Ryan RC Rea (@volvoshine) February 16, 2018

So Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are both single now? pic.twitter.com/4GeVHjOjRH — Sara Johnson (@SaraSolaMae) February 16, 2018

The one where Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got back together pic.twitter.com/0vnyMbnblH — Theresa (@theycallmeT_04) February 16, 2018

Jen and Brad getting back together — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) February 15, 2018

JEN AND BRAD CAN FINALLY GET BACK TOGETHER NOW THIS WAS ALL PART OF THE PLAN GUYS. — Lauren Meisner (@BetchIssues) February 15, 2018

What happens if Brad and Jen were just ……………………..on a break — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) February 16, 2018

Waiting for Brad and Jen to get back together like pic.twitter.com/NCliozBSz6 — Ticking Time Blonde (@tickntimeblonde) February 16, 2018

