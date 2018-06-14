Farrah Abraham may steer clear of hotels in the near future after she was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, June 13.

“Hey guys! I wanted to say thank you for all of the well wishes and concern,” the Teen Mom OG alum, 27, said during Instagram Live session later on Wednesday after she was released from jail. “It’s sort of sad sometimes when you’re out and you just can’t have fun and people want to attack you and get you all in that trouble. So, I’m blessed by God, and I don’t ever want to be attacked again at a hotel.”

As previously reported, Abraham was involved in a verbal altercation with guests at The Beverly Hills in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Beverly Hills Police Department told Us Weekly that the reality star struck a male security officer in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him when he tried to intervene. Authorities also said that Abraham exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation.

TMZ released a video of the adult entertainer cursing at police and accusing them of “provoking” her shortly before the arrest. After leaving jail, she wrote on Instagram that she “should never feel unsafe and be targeted at a hotel” and claimed the police were “creating made up problems.”

A rep for Abraham later said in a statement to Us, “This situation has been blown out of proportion. Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. … She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality television studios.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!