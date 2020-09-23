Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Farrah Abraham and daughter Sophia wearing matching face masks to Debbie Durkin’s Drive-Thru EcoLuxe Lounge and Endless Summer Festival event, to Adam Levine showing off his workout routine on Instagram, to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) enjoying a date night at BOA Steak House in West Hollywood. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!
— Farrah Abraham and daughter Sophia posed in matching “vote” face masks at Debbie Durkin’s Drive-Thru EcoLuxe Lounge and Endless Summer Festival, sponsored by Meraki Allure, MO’ Eyewear, KOZ Water and John Paul Pet Products at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
— Adam Levine shared his workout routine on Instagram while wearing Eric Emanuel shorts.
— The Stallone and Zolciak-Biermann families dined at Fia Restaurant in Santa Monica.
— Rachel Brosnahan kicked off Emmys night with a classic Ketel One martini using the Seven Minute Martini Kit, the signature cocktail of the season created by Charles Joly.
— Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), stepped out for a romantic date night at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood and enjoyed the BOA chop chop, wagyu F1 filet, truffle mashed potatoes, smashed broccoli and asparagus.
— Jennifer Aniston ensured her dress was intact while holding a FIJI Water bottle before hitting the stage at the 2020 Emmy Awards.
— Celebrity-loved brand Marcell Von Berlin, worn by Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, Ireland Baldwin, Sofia Richie, Cody Simpson and more, debuted its new Fall/Winter 2020 Collection.
— Kourtney Kardashian snuggled up with her Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Adult Robe on Instagram.
— Cynthia Erivo, La La Anthony, Michelle Williams and more hosted DRK Beauty Healing’s Slumber Party, a fundraiser to help raise $500,000 to continue supporting women of color through community-centric initiatives and therapy resources by founders Wilma Mae Basta and Danielle Jackson.
— Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and CW’S Supernatural star Mark Pellegrino partnered with millennial internet attorney Andrew Rossow for the launch of The Guardian Project to exorcise online bullies. This new project will empower an online community comprised of “Guardians” that can help educate individuals and serve as a resource and shield against online bullying, hatred and exploitation while simultaneously providing retributive and/or rehabilitative justice for victims.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!