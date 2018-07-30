Farrah Abraham Responds to Drita D’Avanzo’s Request to ‘Fight in a Cage’

Drita D’Avanzo wants to fight Farrah Abraham, but the feeling is not mutual.

“Bullies aren’t allowed in the ring. This is for anti-bullying,” the Teen Mom OG alum, 27, tells Us Weekly of her upcoming celebrity boxing event. “I look forward to boxing someone with integrity so it’s a great match for everyone to watch. I encourage all bullies to watch the match. They could learn something from this.”

The Mob Wives alum, 42, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 28, that she wants to take her feud with Abraham to the boxing ring. “Listen up #horseface I called u out..n u called a lawyer!!…are u gonna have a cop as the referee 2???????????? I dont want u wearing headgear!..i dont want a referee stopping anything!…I rather be on the streets,” she wrote.

“I told I I’d pay u to come meet me…since u are so desperate to use my name to make a dollar. Howeva I have a better idea…i love boxing but when it comes to u I rather fight in a cage #ufc style,” D’Avanzo continued. “I’m tired of people talking s–t…then calling lawyers and cops once s–t gets real. Wanna do it legit…no problem..in a #cage where u belong u filthy #animal. Give me the date and time!!! I’m here! I’m ready.”

The drama between the two began when Abraham claimed D’Avanzo disappeared in the middle of the paid joint appearance in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on June 28. The former VH1 star responded on Instagram, “I’m going to open-hand smack the f–k out of you.” In light of the threat, Us exclusively confirmed that Abraham sent a cease and desist letter to D’Avanzo.

“It is just annoying how unprofessional someone is. I am super professional, so I was just f—king annoyed,” the 16 and Pregnant alum told Us on July 2. “I don’t want to work with unprofessional people with no integrity. … She wants to use my name to be more famous. She is pathetic.”

For her part, D’Avanzo told Us that she was at the event “longer than I was supposed to.” She added, “I stayed more than three [hours]. I was there, I was hanging out. No rushing.”

