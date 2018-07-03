Don’t mess with Drita D’Avanzo! The former Mob Wives responded to Farrah Abraham’s accusations that she acted unprofessionally at their recent joint appearance — and she is not happy with her fellow reality star.

“I’m really, really f—king annoyed because no one seems to understand … They’re asking me on Instagram and everywhere, ‘What happened?’ The whole thing is … nothing happened!” D’Avanzo, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly, referring to Abraham’s accusations that the former VH1 star was MIA during their joint appearance in Atlantic City on Thursday, June 28. “When I was there, I was eating dinner with my husband, she was with her PR team eating dinner, I went over … She was super nice to me. I treat everyone how they treat me. Everybody was like ‘Why would you do an appearance with her?’ I didn’t even … I don’t even judge anyone.”

“To tell you the truth, people asked me, ‘How was Farrah?’ I said she was really sweet. I said, ‘She was really nice’ … They went ‘Really? … Well, that’s not what she said about you.’ I’ll be honest with you, I thought it was a joke,” she continued. “I don’t know if she has multiple personalities but the one, one of those personalities is the one that’s going to get a f—king bitch slap. The other one has to jump back into her body and f—king stay there.”

While Abraham, 27, claimed to Us that D’Avanzo disappeared in the middle of their paid public appearance, she told Us that she stayed “longer than [she] was supposed to.”

“I never do that unless I’m really enjoying myself,” she explained. “I was supposed to only stay two hours for an appearance, I stayed more than three. I was there, I was hanging out. No rushing.”

The drama between D’Avanzo and Abraham took a turn for the worse after the event when the latter posted an Instagram referring to D’Avanzo as a “has been.” While Abraham did not call out D’Avanzo by her name, the former Scared Famous star responded with a threatening Instagram video, claiming she wanted to “smack the f—k out” of Abraham. Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Sunday, July 1, that as a result of D’Avanzo’s video, the former MTV star is filing a restraining order.

“I would say you picked the wrong one, motherf—ker,” D’Avanzo told Us when asked what she would say if she saw Abraham. “She didn’t do her homework before she chose her battle and she picked the wrong one, that’s what I would say.”

