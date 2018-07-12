Keeping up with Kylie Jenner? Farrah Abraham opened up about removing her lip fillers days after the Kylie Cosmetics founder began sporting a more natural look.

Abraham, 27, documented her filler-removal experience via an Instagram video on Tuesday, July 9, noting that she opted to say goodbye to her signature pout in June.

“We are taking out some of that injectable stuff,” the Teen Mom OG alum explained. Her dermatologist, Dr. Sheila Nazarian, added: “When it initially goes in, it does make the lip look bigger because obviously I just put a bunch of fluid in there. Then over the next couple of days, her lip is really going to deflate and go down which is exactly what we want. We will put in the proper filler so the filler doesn’t suck in to much water and stays exactly where we want it to stay.”

The MTV star’s revelation comes two days after Jenner, 20, confessed she had done away with her lip fillers. A source told Us Weekly that the makeup maven made the decision a few months ago to stop getting regular filler injections and she “had Hyaluronidase [an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid fillers] injected into her lips over a period of several weeks, to naturally dissolve the filler.”

Although the E! personality has yet to comment on the process she underwent to undo her famous pout, plastic surgeon Dr. Dara Liotta recently told Us that Jenner’s fillers likely took 24 hours to dissolve and the process should be done “slowly over time for a gradual return to baseline.”

Earlier this month, Jenner said that her daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, has “the most perfect lips in the entire world, [but] she didn’t get those from me.”

