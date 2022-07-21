Getting ready! Faye Resnick shared an update on her close family friends, the Kardashian-Jenners, as Khloé Kardashian is eagerly awaiting her new arrival.

“Khloé’s looking forward to a baby coming, and it’s all good,” the interior designer, 65, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 20, at a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewing party hosted by Kathy Hilton. “They’re all really doing well.”

The Good American founder, 38, recently confirmed that she’s expecting her second child via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson. The reality star and the NBA player, 31, already share daughter True, 4. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)

The pair’s baby boy was conceived in November 2021, just before news broke that Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. In a June episode of The Kardashians, the former Revenge Body host revealed that she learned about the paternity scandal when the rest of the world did.

“Khloé is doing her level best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet time for her, no doubt about that,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “She and Tristan went into this journey at a time when they were still very much a couple and planning on a long-term future.”

The Kocktails With Khloé alum was livid when she discovered Thompson’s infidelity with Nichols, 31. “I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said in the June season finale of The Kardashians. “A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed.”

Despite all the drama, however, Resnick told Us that the whole family is in a “great” place — especially her BFF Kris Jenner, who missed the RHOBH party because she was vacationing on a yacht in the Mediterranean with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

“The biggest yacht I’ve ever seen,” the RHOBH alum clarified at the event, which featured cocktails made with Eva Longoria‘s Casa Del Sol tequila and was cohosted by MenoLabs, a wellness brand offering natural solutions for perimenopause relief.

Though Jenner’s kids all have careers of their own, the momager, 66, seems busier than ever — but it doesn’t seem to affect her.

The reason? She “never” ages, Resnick explained. “Why should she? She’s Kris Jenner. She’s timeless.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn

