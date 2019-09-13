



Ready to face the music. Felicity Huffman is willing to accept her punishment after pleading guilty to involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“Felicity is prepared and ready to face sentencing,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She has taken responsibility for her actions and will again express that in court today before [the judge]. She is somber and reflecting on why she did what she did.”

Huffman, 56, still wants to sidestep jail if possible. “Hoping to avoid serving any time [behind] bars, Felicity believes she can be of service to the community in a work-release program in which she would voluntarily do service if not ordered to do so,” the insider adds.

The Desperate Housewives alum is set to be sentenced on Friday, September 13. Earlier this month, the government recommended that she receive one month in jail, 12 months of supervised release and a $20,000 fine.

Huffman was arrested in March on charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud. She pleaded guilty to the counts in May.

According to court documents, the When They See Us star made “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.” Huffman shares daughters Sophia, 19, and Georgia, 17, with husband William H. Macy.

The actress’ friends and family wrote letters to the judge on her behalf ahead of sentencing. “To be sure Felicity’s relationship with her daughters exploded on March 12th and rebuilding that relationship will be a long process,” Macy, 69, explained in his note on September 4. “But I also want you to know Felicity has raised two amazing young women.”

Huffman, for her part, admitted remorse in her letter. “In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot,” she wrote. “I see the irony in that statement now because what I have done is the opposite of fair. I have broken the law, deceived the educational community, betrayed my daughter, and failed my family.”

