William H Macy Kids Relationship With Felicity Exploded After Arrest





William H. Macy detailed the effects of his wife Felicity Huffman ’s arrest on their daughters amid her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

The Shameless star, 69, wrote a letter in support of the Desperate Housewives alum, 56, on Wednesday, September 4. “To be sure Felicity’s relationship with her daughters exploded on March 12th and rebuilding that relationship will be a long process. But I also want you to know Felicity has raised two amazing young women,” he told the judge of Sophia, 19, and Georgia, 17. “After her arrest Felicity found a wonderful family therapist and we’ve all been going (in various combinations) for the last few months. There is much to be done, and some of the hurt and anger will take years to work through, but we are making progress.”

Macy explained how Sophia’s circumstance altered the most as a result of the scandal. “Our oldest daughter Sophia has certainly paid the dearest price,” he wrote, noting how her college of choice — which “ironically doesn’t require SAT scores” — rescinded an offer to audition two days after Huffman’s arrest. “From the devastation of that day, Sophia is slowly regaining her equilibrium and getting on with her life,” he offered. “She still doesn’t like to sleep alone and has nightmares from the FBI agents waking her that morning with guns drawn.”

Georgia, for her part, responded by returning to school right away, participating in multiple internships, doing community service and setting up a college tour.

Macy also revealed Huffman’s unease with parenthood. “Motherhood has, from the very beginning, frightened Felicity and she has not carried being a mom easily,” he admitted. “She’s struggled to find the balance between what the experts say, and her common sense.”

However, he concluded: “Every good thing in my life is because of Felicity Huffman.”

The government recommended on Friday, September 6 — the couple’s 22nd wedding anniversary — that Huffman be sentenced to one month in jail, 12 months of supervised release and a $20,000 fine.

The actress pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud in May. According to court documents, she made “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.”

