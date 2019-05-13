Felicity Huffman showed her emotions as she pleaded guilty to charges of fraud on Monday, May 13, according to a source who tells Us Weekly the Desperate Housewives alum “was crying” as she owned up to her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Huffman, 56, announced her decision to plead guilty on April 8 in her first public statement about the scandal. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said in the statement.

The actress was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud in March after allegedly making “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter [Sofia],” according to court documents.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” Huffman added in her statement last month. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

The docs also said the When They See Us star “made arrangements to pursue the scheme for a second time” for Georgia, her second child with husband William H. Macy, but eventually decided “not to do so.”

Prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of around four months and a fine of around $20,000, according to Deadline. Her sentencing date is September 13.

Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, who were also arrested in March for their alleged involvement in the scheme, have pleaded not guilty to their fraud charges. The couple stands accused of paying bribes to ensure that daughters Bella and Olivia Jade would be designated as USC crew recruits even though they are not involved in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli have also been charged with money laundering conspiracy.

