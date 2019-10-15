



Back before we know it? Felicity Huffman’s former Desperate Housewives costar Dana Delany thinks the actress will successfully bounce back after her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“Totally, yes,” Delany, 63, told Us Weekly exclusively at a special screening of Frankie at the Metrograph in New York City on Monday, October 14. “She did the right thing, she apologized. That’s all you can do.”

Delany, who played Katherine Mayfair on the ABC series, also noted that she had been in contact with Huffman, 56, for “a little bit here and there just to say, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Huffman was arrested in March along with at least 50 others — including fellow actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli — for participating in the nation’s largest college bribery scandal. The Otherhood star, specifically, paid $15,000 to help boost her daughter Sophia’s SAT scores.

The Emmy winner announced in April that she would plead guilty to the crime, stating that she was in “full acceptance” of her actions and had “deep regret and shame over what I have done.” Shortly after Huffman’s statement, Delany praised her former colleague for taking full responsibility for her behavior.

“I just think that Felicity gave the perfect statement and I think she’s handling it very well,” she told Us at the time. “I just wish her the best.”

The Oscar nominee later entered a formal admission of guilt in May.

Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison on September 13. At the time, she stated that she would “accept” the judge’s punishment and noted that “there are no excuses or justifications for my actions.”

She was supposed to begin serving her sentence on October 25, but the Transamerica star opted to start her stint behind bars early. A representative for Huffman told Us in a statement that the actress reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Tuesday, October 15.

“Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” the statement read. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

Huffman and husband William H. Macy are also parents of daughter Georgia, 17.

With reporting by Nikki Gostin

