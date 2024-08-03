Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas had heard enough from one particular troll on TikTok, taking the user to task over allegations of his sister “queerbaiting.”

A post from user @windows199x accused Eilish, 22, of being “predatory” in her flirty verse on the remix of the Charli XCX song “Guess.” The Brat track finds Charli, 32, playfully asking if listeners “want to guess the color” of her underwear. Eilish ran with the idea in her verse, saying “Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it” and adding “Call me if you’re with it.”

“Billie’s verse on ‘Guess’ is high-key predatory, but y’all blinded by her usual queerbaiting for commercial gain,” the TikTok user said of the song. “She’s been reducing girls to mere objects, all in an effort to convince the masses that she’s actually into them lol. Charli is 32 and engaged FYI.”

Finneas, who frequently collaborates with his pop star sister, went off on the video in the comments, calling the user a “clown.”

“I got to watch the entire internet slam my sister for queer-baiting for an entire year when in reality, you were all forcing her to label and out herself,” he wrote.

Eilish admitted to being attracted to women in an interview with Variety in 2023.

“I love them so much,” Eilish said. “I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real … I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

She clarified that she is into men and women following a red carpet interview with another Variety reporter later that year. As for why she’d never before spoken about it before, Eilish said she didn’t see the need.

“I kind of thought, wasn’t it obvious? I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it,” she shared. “I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it.”

The music video for “Guess” features Eilish and Charli riding a bulldozer and dancing on top of a mountain of underwear. The pair shared at the end of the over-the-top clip that the undergarments featured in the video had all been donated to I Support The Girls, a nonprofit organization that provides relief to domestic abuse survivors.

“So, I’m speechless. I can’t even come up with a clever caption. Just go check out @charli_xcx new video ‘Guess’ featuring @billieeilish and know that the thousands of unworn bras and underwear are all being donated to @isupportthegirls to help survivors of domestic violence,” Girls founder Dana Marlowe shared on Instagram.