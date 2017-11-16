Chip and Joanna Gaines take Italy! The Fixer Upper stars took to social media to document their Italian vacation after wrapping the final season of their hit home improvement show.

“We both slept for 15 hours and missed breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon of shopping with friends, but that rest felt good!” Joanna, 39, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, November 12. “Florence, you’re beautiful ❤️.”

We both slept for 15 hours and missed breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon of shopping with friends, but that rest felt good! Florence, you're beautiful ❤️ A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 12, 2017 at 9:52am PST

“❤️ #Italy,” the mom of four captioned a photo of her and her husband on Vespas on Wednesday, November 15.

❤️ #Italy A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 15, 2017 at 9:18am PST

The husband-wife team also traveled to Rome on Thursday, November 16.

“A beautiful moment at the Vatican today,” Joanna captioned a picture of a rainbow over the Holy See.

A beautiful moment at the Vatican today A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Chip, 43, was hiding his newly shaved head under a baseball hat or helmet in all the photos. Joanna shared pics after her husband chopped off his hair during the couple’s visit to the Target House with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, on November 8.

The couple, who have been married for 14 years, wrapped the final season of their HGTV hit on November 2.

“Today was the final reveal…,” Joanna wrote at the time. “We definitely felt the emotion behind each of those steps leading up to the big canvas. We love you Fixer Upper ❤️ Season premiers on November 21. #savedthebestseasonforlast.”

The duo announced season 5 of Fixer Upper would be the last in a blog post on September 26. A source exclusively told US Weekly that the TV series was creating “a security issue” for their family in October.

Fixer Upper’s final season begins on HGTV on Tuesday, November 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!